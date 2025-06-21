Woman allegedly rung more than 100 times by Wigan 'stalker'
A Wigan 31-year-old is accused of causing a woman fear of violence by stalking.
Cameron Sutherman, of Kenilworth Drive, Hindley Green, appeared before Bolton justices to face a serious stalking charge, namely that in the space of three days from April 29 to May 1, he rang a named female more than 100 times and also asked a third party to contact her, making the complainant fear for her safety.
He is also charged with breaching a restraining order by harassment on the same occasion.
Sutherman was remanded into custody pending his next court appearance, this time before Manchester magistrates on July 9.