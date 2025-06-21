Woman allegedly rung more than 100 times by Wigan 'stalker'

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan 31-year-old is accused of causing a woman fear of violence by stalking.

Cameron Sutherman, of Kenilworth Drive, Hindley Green, appeared before Bolton justices to face a serious stalking charge, namely that in the space of three days from April 29 to May 1, he rang a named female more than 100 times and also asked a third party to contact her, making the complainant fear for her safety.

He is also charged with breaching a restraining order by harassment on the same occasion.

Sutherman was remanded into custody pending his next court appearance, this time before Manchester magistrates on July 9.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice