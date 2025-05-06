Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has appeared in the dock for the first time since being charged with murder.

Kayleigh Smart, 39, from Billinge but of no fixed address, went before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court in connection with the death of Liam Collier.

The seriousness of the charge meant it could not be dealt with by magistrates and they sent the case to Liverpool Crown Court, where Smart will appear on Wednesday.

She is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Liam, from Haydock, who was stabbed at a flat on Sherlock Avenue, Haydock on Friday night.

Emergency services attended, but he could not be saved.

In a short tribute released via police, his family said: “Liam, you were taken far too soon. You will be loved and missed always and forever, from all the family.”

A 40-year-old man from Liverpool, who was arrested in connection with the murder, has been released on police bail.

Det Ch Insp Steve Ball said: “Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the victim’s family and they are being supported by our specialist officers at this difficult time.

“This was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with his tragic death.”