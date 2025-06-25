Woman 'seriously injured due to Leigh man's dangerous driving,' court hears

A Wigan borough 50-year-old has been accused of gravely harming a woman through atrocious driving.

Martin Constantine, of Thorneycroft in Leigh, is charged with causing the named female serious injuries by dangerously driving a Mercedes C220 along Bickershaw Lane, Wigan, on July 12 last year.

The case will next be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 21 before which Constantine has been released on unconditional bail.

He has yet to enter a plea.

