A Leigh woman who flouted a driving ban has seen it extended and has a hefty bill to pay.

Janet Merrick, 61, of Imperial Drive, admitted to being at the wheel of a Suzuki Swift on Queensway in the town on June 24 when a disqualified motorist and not having the correct insurance.

She was barred from the road for another three months and must pay a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £666.