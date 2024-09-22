Woman's driving ban extended after she's caught at wheel

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
A Leigh woman who flouted a driving ban has seen it extended and has a hefty bill to pay.

Janet Merrick, 61, of Imperial Drive, admitted to being at the wheel of a Suzuki Swift on Queensway in the town on June 24 when a disqualified motorist and not having the correct insurance.

She was barred from the road for another three months and must pay a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £666.