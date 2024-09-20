Woman's GBH suspect remanded in custody

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man has been accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a woman.

William McDowell, 55, of Worsley Green, Pemberton, has not yet entered a plea to the charge of wounding, which is alleged to have happened on September 7.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, with a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for October 14.

He was remanded into custody.