Woman's GBH suspect remanded in custody
A Wigan man has been accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a woman.
William McDowell, 55, of Worsley Green, Pemberton, has not yet entered a plea to the charge of wounding, which is alleged to have happened on September 7.
Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, with a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for October 14.
He was remanded into custody.