Denials of two assaults against a woman within days of each other - one of them very serious - have been made by a Wigan borough man.

Gareth Winstanley, 38, of Glebe Street in Leigh, appeared before Bolton justices to plead not guilty to causing a named female grievous bodily harm on June 6 and then to causing her actual bodily harm on June 11.

He was remanded into custody until making a further appearance at the same court on July 31.