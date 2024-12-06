A Wigan borough 25-year-old has admitted to terrorising and assaulting a woman as well as making a number of menacing phone calls.

Brodie Stanley, of Kilburn Close, Leigh, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to stalking the named female between September 21 and October 8 this year, to her common assault on November 30 and making three threatening phone calls between October 25 and November 30.

Stanley will be sentenced by Manchester and Salford magistrates on February 17, before which he has been granted bail on condition that he steers clear of his victim and other named people while avoiding a particular street.