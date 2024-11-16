Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 25-year-old who attacked the same woman four times then tried to intimidate her into not testifying against him has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Jack Cunliffe, 26, of Ashton, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to causing a named woman actual bodily harm on three occasions, assaulting her by beating once, smashing a £150 window belonging to her and witness intimidation.

He was given a two-year prison sentence which was suspended for two year, he was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a behavioural programme, while a restraining order prevents him from having any contact with his victim for five years.