Young Wigan man admits drug dealing and dangerous driving

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 15:45 BST

A Wigan 28-year-old has admitted to dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and drug dealing.

Ismael Lombe, of Springfield Road, Springfield, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to driving a BMW dangerously along roads in Southport, having £17,960 in cash believed to be criminal property and possessing cannabis with intent to supply it.

All the offences were committed on April 22 2023.

He was granted conditional bail until sentencing takes place on June 2.

