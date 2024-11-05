A Wigan 23-year-old has been accused of peddling hard drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Fairhurst, of Thomas Street in Hindley Green, appeared before borough justices charged with possessing both heroin and cocaine with intent to supply the class A substances.

He is further accused of possessing class B substance cannabis with intent to supply on the same occasion: March 31 2022.

He has yet to enter any pleas and the bench sent the case to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Fairhurst is on unconditional bail until his first appearance at the higher court on December 4.