Young Wigan thugs locked up for mugging boys for valuables
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A youngster from Skelmersdale, who cannot be named, appeared before borough magistrates charged with robbing three males on October 31 last year, stealing iPhones, iPods, trainers and cash and more valuables from another male on November 1 the same year.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis on October 28 2023, having a zombie knife at Wigan bus station on November 2 2023 and a bail breach.
A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to involvement in three of the robberies and also to possessing a knuckleduster.
The bench imposed a two-year detention and training order on the younger boy and an 18-month order on the older on.
Both must pay £100 in compensation to each of their victims.