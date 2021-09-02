Crane crash causes severe delays on M6 near Wigan
A crane crash has caused severe delays on the M6 near Wigan.
Motorists heading southbound between junction 26 at Orrell and junction 22 at Winwick have been stuck in gridlock for over 90 minutes due to heavy congestion after the incident.
The crane slammed into a bridge just before 6.30am on Thursday morning, near the exit for Newton-le-Willows, with traffic police and Greater Manchester Fire crews both attending the scene.
Two lanes of traffic have been closed on this stretch of motorway, causing queues of up to seven miles.
There have also been reports that a large spillage has further contributed to the delays.
We will provide any further updates throughout the day.
