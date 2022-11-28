Crash closes two lanes between Junctions 26 and 25 of the M6 southbound causing 40 minute delays
Two lanes are closed between Junctions 26 and 25 of the M6 southbound this morning (November 28), due to a crash, causing delays for commuters.
By Aimee Seddon
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 8:53am
As of 8.19am, there are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic, with congestion tailing back to Junction 27. North West Motorway Police remain in attendance.
National Highways expects the road traffic collision to clear between 09:15 and 09:30am, with normal traffic conditions expected to return between 10:00 and 10:15am.
More updates to follow.