Crews from Wigan and Hindley, plus a hydraulic platform from Leigh were mobilised at 6.45am on Thursday February 24 to the ex-Summit Centre on Billinge Road, Highfield.

They had previously spent four hours at the site on January 15 when several fires were lit inside the vacant premises by arsonists.

And at this early stage there is nothing to say that firebugs were not responsible for the latest emergency.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze

In the January incident, firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to let out the smoke and make sure the flames did not spread to a house nearby.

It was later decided that the blaze had caused so much damage that the buildings would ultimately have to be demolished.

