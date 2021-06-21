Crime Scene Investigators scour scene of house fire in Wigan
Forensic detectives have been investigating the scene of a house fire in Wigan.
Emergency services were called to St James Grove in Poolstock, shortly after 4pm on Sunday, June 20.
An eyewitness reported seeing several fire engines, police cars and ambulances at the scene after the blaze broke out. The cause has not yet been confirmed by the authorities, nor have the conditions of any occupants of the property.
Forensic detectives have remained at the scene since the incident yesterday.
Greater Manchester Police and the fire service have been contacted for further details.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.