Crime Scene Investigators scour scene of house fire in Wigan

Emergency services were called to St James Grove in Poolstock, shortly after 4pm on Sunday, June 20.

An eyewitness reported seeing several fire engines, police cars and ambulances at the scene after the blaze broke out. The cause has not yet been confirmed by the authorities, nor have the conditions of any occupants of the property.

Forensic detectives have remained at the scene since the incident yesterday.

Police at the scene in St James Grove

Greater Manchester Police and the fire service have been contacted for further details.

