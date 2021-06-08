200 plants seized at borough cannabis farm
Police said enquiries are ongoing after the plants were found at a property on Cook Street in Leigh
Around 200 plants have been seized after a cannabis farm was discovered in Leigh.
Police were called just before 2.30pm on Friday (June 4) to reports of suspicious activity at a property on Cook Street.
An eyewitness reported seeing a police van with ten officers and two police cars at the scene.
They said at the time: "Someone had opened a door of the building and found a large number of cannabis plants.
"I was working nearby and people were wondering why it was taking so long for the police to get there.
"But police attended and are still there emptying the place out."
Four days later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has today (June 8) confirmed that plants were seized.
A spokesman said: "Approximately 200 plants seized and enquiries are on-going."
