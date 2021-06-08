200 plants seized at borough cannabis farm

Around 200 plants have been seized after a cannabis farm was discovered in Leigh.

Police were called just before 2.30pm on Friday (June 4) to reports of suspicious activity at a property on Cook Street.

An eyewitness reported seeing a police van with ten officers and two police cars at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis plants discovered at a property in Cook Street, Leigh

They said at the time: "Someone had opened a door of the building and found a large number of cannabis plants.

"I was working nearby and people were wondering why it was taking so long for the police to get there.

"But police attended and are still there emptying the place out."

Four days later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has today (June 8) confirmed that plants were seized.

The cannabis farm

A spokesman said: "Approximately 200 plants seized and enquiries are on-going."