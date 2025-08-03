Wigan is one of the UK hotspots for lost dogs.

New data from puppies.co.uk reveals that no fewer than 265 dogs in Wigan are currently reported as lost, with 257 of those missing for over a year.

There are 151 missing dogs per 100,000 residents, making it one of the worst-affected areas in the UK: higher than other major cities like Manchester (148), Bradford (118), and Leeds (75), and ranked fifth overall.

And this heartbreaking figure is only the tip of the iceberg, as not every missing dog is reported, and the true number of lost pets is believed to be much higher.

Safety advice was today published to prevent pet escapes in the first place and there are also tips about microchipping.

In response to the findings, a spokesperson at Puppies.co.uk said: “A dog going missing is one of the worst things that can happen to a pet owner.

"It can be a very stressful and emotional time, especially if they’re not found quickly.

“If the worst happens, it’s a good idea for owners to report their dogs as missing to your microchip database and online, to notify kennels and vets, and to join local groups dedicated to finding lost dogs to have the highest chance of reuniting with their pet.

“In the UK, it is a legal requirement to have your dog microchipped and registered.

"It means that if they are found, a vet or kennel will be able to contact you easily.

"Another way to ensure that you’ll be contactable if your dog is found is to have your up-to-date contact information on their collar, including your number, name, and address. GPS tracking is also popular, with many owners downloading apps to monitor their pets’ whereabouts, giving them peace of mind if they do wander off.

“There are some things you can do to try and prevent your dog from going missing.

"Make sure they’re well-trained and respond to commands, try not to let them out of sight when outside, and keep them on a lead in unfamiliar places.

"And if you have a garden, check that there are no gaps in fences and bushes where they can escape.”