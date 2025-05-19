Thousands of pounds worth of cash and drugs were seized and no fewer than 52 arrests made during a day of action across Wigan borough.

Officers, specialist resources and partner agencies across the Wigan and Leigh district were out in full force last Thursday (May 15) during the next phase of Operation Avro.

Avro is Greater Manchester Police’s dedicated day of action with use of specialist resources to tackle the issues that the force believes matter the most to communities.

It takes place each month in a different district across Greater Manchester.

Police make an arrest

And the Wigan them was vulnerability and cuckooing, with neighbourhood officers and partners making visits throughout the community where they targeted vulnerability hotspots as well as high-risk locations to speak with residents and protect victims.

The day kicked off with Challenger and County Lines warrants taking place across Ashton-in-Makerfield, Scholes, Atherton, Whelley and Astley to tackle organised crime.

From these warrants, £35,000 in cash was seized, 1.5kg cannabis and three large bags of a suspected controlled substance, as well as a telescopic baton and hundreds of illicit cigarettes and vapes.

The day of action resulted in 52 people arrested, with 24 of those charged so far.

Another suspect is led away

Domestic Abuse Protection Order (DAPO) teams made 41 checks on vulnerable victims, looking for any flouting of orders. From these, two arrests were made. These breaches are primarily linked with perpetrators failing to meet their notification or sign on requirements, but some also involve attempts to cause further harm to victims.

A cuckooing car operation, conducted by officers and partner agencies, made 11 visits to suspected locations of vulnerability.

Cuckooing is when criminals take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to deal, store, or take drugs and commit other criminal activity.

Other activities of the day included traffic stops, crime surgeries, school-based awareness talks around county lines, and Operation Makesafe – a national campaign visiting hotels and taxi companies and providing training around Child Sexual Exploitation and Child Criminal Exploitation.

Members of the public get to meet police horses

The afternoon continued with a briefing in Leigh town centre with neighbourhood officers from across the borough together with support from partners, which included Wigan Council licensing teams, environmental health, and community safety officers, and trading standards.

The teams were also joined by the Mounted Unit – Cicero, Little Dorrit (Dotty), Bumble and Marvel who at six years old is one of the youngest in the fleet and is excelling in all aspects of his training.

Traffic officers were out on Manchester Road carrying out traffic stops on one of the main thoroughfares through the region. Stops resulted in 67 traffic offence reports and 12 vehicles seized. This location had been raised to police as a concern from local residents.

Drivers were spoken to for various offences including driving without a seatbelt, vehicle defects, using mobile phones and obscured licence plates.

Traffic officers were supporting by neighbourhood PCs and PCSOs together with the tutor unit who were training new student officers. Partners from DVLA and MIB were also in attendances making insurance checks and taxi licensing checks.

Chief Supt Danny O'Neil from the Wigan and Leigh district, said: “Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing teams, Neighbourhood Crime teams, Challenger, County Lines, Spec Ops and Tactical Aid Unit all collaborated with our partner agencies to tackle issues in our communities including county lines, domestic abuse offences, anti-social behaviour, traffic offences, retail crime and more.

“Officers and partners met with local residents and held awareness talks at schools to help maintain good relationships and communication with the people of Wigan and Leigh.

“Results from the day include 52 arrests - 24 of which have resulted in charges, £35,000 in cash seized a large quantity of drugs seized, and 12 vehicles were also seized.

“I’d like to thank our communities for speaking with us about the issues which matter most to them and to those who provided us with intelligence. We listened to your concerns and acted upon them accordingly.

“Please do not hesitate to get in touch with us if you are concerned about crime affecting your area.”

If you have any information about illegal activity happening in your area, call 101 or report it via the force’s Live Chat service on the website: www.gmp.police.uk

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Or sign up to the neighbourhood email alerts system, Bee in the Loop, via: www.beeintheloop.co.uk