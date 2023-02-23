A 37-year-old woman has become the second suspect to be charged with the murder of Wigan dad Liam Smith

Rachel Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive, York, had been arrested in the North Yorkshire city on Tuesday February 21 and is the second suspect to face a charge of murdering Liam Smith.

The 38-year-old businessman’s body was found outside his home on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on the evening of November 24.

Liam Smith

A post-mortem examination showed he had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and had also been dowsed with both acid and alkali substances.

Fulstow has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

She has since been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ court on Thursday February 23.

Five arrests have been made in all since Liam’s death. One man – 38-year-old Michael Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield – has been charged with Chorley-born Liam’s murder and is in custody awaiting a further Crown Court hearing. Other suspects – men aged 22, 25 and 35 – have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Liam Smith's body was found outside his home in Kilburn Drive, Shevington, last November

Liam’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers and are aware of the progress being made in the investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team with senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Gina Brennand describing the inquiry as a complex one.

Police are still appealing for information about Liam’s death.

The public can submit information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage through the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1