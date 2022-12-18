News you can trust since 1853
A decision whether to ban a notorious thief from Wigan stores has been delayed

A court decision on whether to ban a serial shoplifter from every Wigan retail outlet has been postponed until the new year.

By Charles Graham
Malcolm Ellison, 56, of Keats Avenue in Worsley Mesnes has an appalling track record for acquisative crimes, borough magistrates were told.

He appeared before them again last month to admit stealing £20 worth of washing machine pods from B&M Bargains on September 14.

General view of The Gerard Centre, shops in Ashton-in-Makerfield
When he is sentenced, the bench will consider proposals to hit Ellison with a criminal behaviour order barring him from the Ashton's Gerard Centre in particular and any retail outlet in the Wigan area in general.

That was to have happened this month but now it has been adjourned until December 6 before which he is on bail, conditional that he does not enter the Gerard Centre.