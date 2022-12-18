A decision whether to ban a notorious thief from Wigan stores has been delayed
A court decision on whether to ban a serial shoplifter from every Wigan retail outlet has been postponed until the new year.
Malcolm Ellison, 56, of Keats Avenue in Worsley Mesnes has an appalling track record for acquisative crimes, borough magistrates were told.
He appeared before them again last month to admit stealing £20 worth of washing machine pods from B&M Bargains on September 14.