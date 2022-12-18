A decision whether to ban a notorious thief from Wigan stores has been delayed

Malcolm Ellison, 56, of Keats Avenue in Worsley Mesnes has an appalling track record for acquisative crimes, borough magistrates were told.

He appeared before them again last month to admit stealing £20 worth of washing machine pods from B&M Bargains on September 14.

General view of The Gerard Centre, shops in Ashton-in-Makerfield

When he is sentenced, the bench will consider proposals to hit Ellison with a criminal behaviour order barring him from the Ashton's Gerard Centre in particular and any retail outlet in the Wigan area in general.