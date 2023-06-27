A man has appeared before a judge charged with the murder of a Wigan dad
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Ian Aspinall died on the afternoon of Thursday June 22.
He had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after it was reported that an assault had taken place at an address in Sandford Road, Kirkstall, on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics who were treating Mr Aspinall for his injuries.
Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with Mr Aspinall’s murder and appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday June 27).
Weston appeared by video link from prison and spoke only to provide his full name and date of birth.
During the brief hearing a plea and trial preparation hearing was scheduled for July 25 and a provisional trial date was set for December 4, with the expectancy that it will last for five days.
Mr Aspinall hailed from Standish but had moved to Leeds to be nearer to his son.
Family and friends have been taking to social media to pay tribute to Mr Aspinall, who was a former pupil of Standish High School.
Aimee Parry has launched an online appeal to raise money for his funeral, with any extra money going to his partner for their son.
She wrote: “Ian was a son, a brother, an uncle, a father, and a friend to many. He will be missed dearly .