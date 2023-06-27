A man has appeared before a judge charged with the murder of a Wigan dad

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Ian Aspinall died on the afternoon of Thursday June 22.

He had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after it was reported that an assault had taken place at an address in Sandford Road, Kirkstall, on Wednesday morning.

Ian Aspinall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics who were treating Mr Aspinall for his injuries.

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with Mr Aspinall’s murder and appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday June 27).

Weston appeared by video link from prison and spoke only to provide his full name and date of birth.

During the brief hearing a plea and trial preparation hearing was scheduled for July 25 and a provisional trial date was set for December 4, with the expectancy that it will last for five days.

Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Aspinall hailed from Standish but had moved to Leeds to be nearer to his son.

Family and friends have been taking to social media to pay tribute to Mr Aspinall, who was a former pupil of Standish High School.

Aimee Parry has launched an online appeal to raise money for his funeral, with any extra money going to his partner for their son.

She wrote: “Ian was a son, a brother, an uncle, a father, and a friend to many. He will be missed dearly .

“We are asking for donations towards funeral costs to try and ease the financial strain this will intimately bring on the family. I know times are extremely difficult for everyone at the moment so any donation, no matter how small is appreciated greatly. Nothing we do will bring Ian back but I am hoping we will be able to relieve one concern while Ian’s family and friends grieve.”