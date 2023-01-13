A man who denied wielding a meat cleaver and making threats in a supermarket car park has now admitted to the crimes

Nathan Taylor, 28, of Newton Avenue in Leigh had been charged with having a blade at Asda on Priestners Way, Leigh, on September 16 2022 , along with using threatening language or behaviour against Phillip Harding on the same day.

After pleading not guilty, a trial date was set at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

A meat cleaver similar to the one brandished by Nathan Taylor in Leigh Asda's car park

However, before the hearing could begin he changed both of his pleas and was bailed pending the preparation of pre-sentence reports and until he returns to court to learn his fate on February 6.