A man who denied wielding a meat cleaver and making threats in a supermarket car park has now admitted to the crimes
By Charles Graham
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Nathan Taylor, 28, of Newton Avenue in Leigh had been charged with having a blade at Asda on Priestners Way, Leigh, on September 16 2022 , along with using threatening language or behaviour against Phillip Harding on the same day.
After pleading not guilty, a trial date was set at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.
However, before the hearing could begin he changed both of his pleas and was bailed pending the preparation of pre-sentence reports and until he returns to court to learn his fate on February 6.
A condition of his bail is that he does not go within 500m of Leigh Asda in order to prevent further offending.