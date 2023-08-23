News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

A man who went on a violence spree, injuring four people, gets community punishment

A man who went on a violent rampage through Leigh town centre has been spared a prison term.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Daleroy Zinyemba, 28, of Union Street, Leigh, inflicted injuries, some of them serious, on four men in a series of attacks on the evening of May 15 this year and also smashed one of his victim’s phones.

Read More
Wigan borough youth organisations work together to offer more for young people

He pleaded guilty to four charges of causing actual bodily harm and one of criminal damage to an iPhone XR on his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge in May.

Daleroy Zinyemba pleaded guilty to all four assault charges plus another of criminal damage at the first opportunityDaleroy Zinyemba pleaded guilty to all four assault charges plus another of criminal damage at the first opportunity
Daleroy Zinyemba pleaded guilty to all four assault charges plus another of criminal damage at the first opportunity
Most Popular

Returning for sentencing, he was given a three-year community order imposed concurrently for each offence.

This comprises a three-year mental health treatment requirement and a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to make a payment to victim services.