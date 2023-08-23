A man who went on a violence spree, injuring four people, gets community punishment
A man who went on a violent rampage through Leigh town centre has been spared a prison term.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Daleroy Zinyemba, 28, of Union Street, Leigh, inflicted injuries, some of them serious, on four men in a series of attacks on the evening of May 15 this year and also smashed one of his victim’s phones.
He pleaded guilty to four charges of causing actual bodily harm and one of criminal damage to an iPhone XR on his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge in May.