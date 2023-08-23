Daleroy Zinyemba, 28, of Union Street, Leigh, inflicted injuries, some of them serious, on four men in a series of attacks on the evening of May 15 this year and also smashed one of his victim’s phones.

He pleaded guilty to four charges of causing actual bodily harm and one of criminal damage to an iPhone XR on his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge in May.

Daleroy Zinyemba pleaded guilty to all four assault charges plus another of criminal damage at the first opportunity

Returning for sentencing, he was given a three-year community order imposed concurrently for each offence.

This comprises a three-year mental health treatment requirement and a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement.