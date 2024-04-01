A Wigan borough teenager charged with brutal attack
A Wigan borough 17-year-old has denied launching a brutal attack.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Manchester magistrates to deny intending to cause a named male grievous bodily harm on August 30 last year.
Otherwise known as Section 18 wounding, this is the most serious form of assault in legal terms after attempted murder.
He was released on conditional bail pending a further appearance at the court on June 5.