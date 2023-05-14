A Wigan van driver is spared road ban despite clocking up more than 12 points
A Wigan van driver has been spared a road ban despite a speeding conviction taking him over the threshold that usually triggers one.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Tameside justices heard that 57-year-old Darren Smith, of Ashfield Avenue, Hindley, would lose work if unable to drive and so took pity on him, imposing another three points on his licence, taking him over the 12 that commonly leads to disqualification, and ordering him to £412 in the form of a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge.