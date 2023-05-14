News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

A Wigan van driver is spared road ban despite clocking up more than 12 points

A Wigan van driver has been spared a road ban despite a speeding conviction taking him over the threshold that usually triggers one.

By Charles Graham
Published 14th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Tameside justices heard that 57-year-old Darren Smith, of Ashfield Avenue, Hindley, would lose work if unable to drive and so took pity on him, imposing another three points on his licence, taking him over the 12 that commonly leads to disqualification, and ordering him to £412 in the form of a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge.

Read More
tributes to former Wigan DJ and pub landlord who has died aged 38 after battling...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard he drove a Vauxhall Vivaro Sportive panel van on Atherton Road, Hindley, at 38mph on June 21 last year when the limit is 30mph.

A Vauxhall Vivaro Sportive van similar to the one driven by Darren SmithA Vauxhall Vivaro Sportive van similar to the one driven by Darren Smith
A Vauxhall Vivaro Sportive van similar to the one driven by Darren Smith