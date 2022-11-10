A Wigan woman's sentencing for a pub attack is delayed for months
Sentencing of a 34-year-old woman who admits attacking another woman at a Wigan pub has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Lucy Mullock of Palm Grove, Worsley Hall, appeared in the dock before borough justices to plead guilty to causing Natalie Walsh actual bodily harm on July 24 last year at the Springfield Hotel in Springfield.
She was due to be sentenced in October but the hearing was first adjourned to November and is now scheduled to take place on March 13 next year.