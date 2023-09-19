News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park

Abandoned high performance car undergoes forensic tests after being seized by police

A high-performance car found dumped down a secluded lane in Wigan borough had earlier been stolen.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The black Mercedes saloon was abandoned on a dirt track in Leigh and discovered yesterday (Monday September 18).

A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said that it was identified as having been taken from Bolton town centre.

It was put onto the back of a truck and taken away for forensic examination.