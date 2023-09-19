Abandoned high performance car undergoes forensic tests after being seized by police
A high-performance car found dumped down a secluded lane in Wigan borough had earlier been stolen.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
The black Mercedes saloon was abandoned on a dirt track in Leigh and discovered yesterday (Monday September 18).
A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said that it was identified as having been taken from Bolton town centre.
It was put onto the back of a truck and taken away for forensic examination.