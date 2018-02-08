Abusive drunk arrested at Wigan bowling alley

A man was arrested at a town centre bowling alley after drinking so much that he began swearing at staff and customers.

Joel Ferreira-Diogo, a restaurant worker from Barrow-In-Furness, repeatedly swore and hurled abuse at innocent bystanders after being ejected from the AMF Bowling Alley in Wallgate, after getting so drunk he became aggressive to customers.

Appearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, the 30-year-old, who hails from Portugal, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The court was told how Ferreira-Diogo had travelled to Wigan from Barrow on the train with work colleagues, who had arranged a staff party at the bowling alley on Sunday January 28.

They arrived early in the day, but it was around 2.45pm when police were first called to reports of a man being aggressive,

On arrival, they found Ferreira-Diogo outside the premises, swaying on his feet and gesticulating wildly at passers-by.

When asked to stop by officers, he became confrontational and continued to swear at them.

The bowling alley manager reported to the police that he had been acting the exact same way inside.

As police tried to arrest him, Ferreira-Diogo claimed: “You are doing this because I’m Portuguese.”

Appearing unrepresented by a solicitor, the restaurant worker told the magistrates: “I don’t remember what was going on.

“I was drinking on the train, from about 10am in the morning, on the train to Wigan.”

He revealed he had drank three to four shots of vodka and a bottle of beer while en route to the bowling alley, and consumed more vodka and sambucca during the day.

“I really apologise, I am not happy with myself for that,” he added.

He must pay a £240 fine, £85 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.