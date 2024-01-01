Accusation brought against Wigan man that he tried to have sexual communications with boy
A Wigan man is accused of trying to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Andrew Hunter, 31, of Park Road, is alleged to have tried to contact a boy under 16 between February 23 and March 6.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on January 22.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.