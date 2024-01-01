News you can trust since 1853
Accusation brought against Wigan man that he tried to have sexual communications with boy

A Wigan man is accused of trying to engage in sexual communication with a child.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Andrew Hunter, 31, of Park Road, is alleged to have tried to contact a boy under 16 between February 23 and March 6.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on January 22.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.