Accusations of a brutal attack and stalking brought against Wigan 43-year-old
A Wigan man has been accused of stalking and seriously injuring another man.
Stephen Gray, 43, of Derby House, Scholes, appeared before borough justices charged with causing Damian Bradshaw serious alarm or distress between February 4 and April 17 this year by repeatedly sending him messages and turning up at his home and to having inflicted grievous bodily harm on him on the first of those dates.
The bench sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court, releasing Gray on conditional bail until his first appearance there on May 24.