Aggressive Wigan drunk had to be pinned down by son

A man who became aggressive at home after drinking has agreed to keep the peace.



Wigan justices heard police were called to Andrew Milligan’s home in Heathlea, Hindley, at 12.30am on Wednesday after he came home drunk. He was aggressive and smashing things up, so was being held down in an armchair by his son.

Police found him intoxicated, slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.

Proseciting, Tess Kenyon said his partner Zoe O’Connor told police Milligan had been drinking more, he was becoming more aggressive and she regularly had to call her son for help.

Representing himself, the 49-year-old said he could not recall events but accepted he had breached the peace. He apologised and said the situation was “an eye-opener”, but did not feel he needed help tackling drink issues. He was bound over to keep the peace for 12 months to the sum of £200.