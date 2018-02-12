Air hostess sped off from police in her pyjamas

An air hostess who sped away from police in her pyjamas after a falling-out with her former partner was warned there could have been serious consequences, a court heard.

Joanne Dean, 40, just “panicked” when pulled over by an officer in Astley and drove off, Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told.

Police say Dean, who is based at Manchester Airport, sped off before eventually being flagged down again in Elliott Street, Tyldesley, the court heard.

Dean told probation officers that she had a big disagreement with her former partner.

She made the mistaken decision to follow him in her car as she felt she still had points she wanted to make.

She also admitted she had been drinking before setting out in her slippers and pyjamas.

Dean, of Allenby Street, Atherton, admitted to charges of dangerous driving along Astley Street and Elliott Street and failing to stop for a police

officer.

The mother-of-one was given 200 hours’ community service and banned from driving for 12 months with £100 costs.

Magistrates told her that the results of her driving on the night could have been much worse.

Terry Woosey, defending, said: “This has been a chastening experience for the defendant and I think I can safely say you are not going to see her before the courts again.

“She will regret her actions for the rest of her life.”

He told the court his client, for whom the offences were completely out of character, was currently off work with anxiety.