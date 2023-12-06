Air-rifle, bow and arrow, baton, knuckle dusters and hand-axe seized in Wigan house raid
Acting on intelligence gathered in the community, local neighbourhood officers executed a search warrant at an address in Chaucer Grove, Atherton.
Officers confiscated an array of weapons, including an air-rifle, bow and arrow, baton, knuckle dusters, a hand-axe, and several knives of various siizes.
Police say the successful raid “sends a clear message” to the wider community that suspected illegal weapons will be investigated and taken off the streets of Greater Manchester.
Two people in their 30s – a man and a woman – were initially arrested on suspicion of weapons offences, but were later de-arrested and will be attending a voluntary interview at a later date.
The items seized will be analysed before a decision is made on what action will be taken.
In addition to the weapons, a number of THC-based (cannabis) sweets were discovered and seized.