Air-rifle, bow and arrow, baton, knuckle dusters and hand-axe seized in Wigan house raid

Lethal and illegal weapons have been seized by police after a raid on a Wigan borough home.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Dec 2023, 07:03 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 07:13 GMT
Acting on intelligence gathered in the community, local neighbourhood officers executed a search warrant at an address in Chaucer Grove, Atherton.

Officers confiscated an array of weapons, including an air-rifle, bow and arrow, baton, knuckle dusters, a hand-axe, and several knives of various siizes.

An air rifle confiscated during the raid on Chaucer Grove, AthertonAn air rifle confiscated during the raid on Chaucer Grove, Atherton
Police say the successful raid “sends a clear message” to the wider community that suspected illegal weapons will be investigated and taken off the streets of Greater Manchester.

Two people in their 30s – a man and a woman – were initially arrested on suspicion of weapons offences, but were later de-arrested and will be attending a voluntary interview at a later date.

The items seized will be analysed before a decision is made on what action will be taken.

In addition to the weapons, a number of THC-based (cannabis) sweets were discovered and seized.

Some of the other weapons seized by officers after executing their search warrant at a home in Chaucer Grove, AthertonSome of the other weapons seized by officers after executing their search warrant at a home in Chaucer Grove, Atherton
Some of the other weapons seized by officers after executing their search warrant at a home in Chaucer Grove, Atherton

Insp Sam Davies, from GMP’s Wigan district, said: “We will always act upon intelligence related to weapons, as we are determined to keep them off our streets.

"Inquiries are still ongoing into the seized haul, and work is ongoing in relation to the investigation.

“If you have any information about weapons, I would urge you to contact GMP on 101, or by visiting gmp.police.uk. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”