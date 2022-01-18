Alcohol and cosmetics among Wigan serial thief's latest haul
A serial shoplifter has been jailed for a total of 22 weeks for his latest thieving spree around Wigan shops which racked up around £1,400 in loot.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:51 pm
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:52 pm
Christopher Hughes, 37, of Hampden Place, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices to admit to 10 counts of theft from Asda, Boots, Pets at Home and Superdrug of items such as cosmetics, alcohol and gift sets taken from the stores between July and December of last year.
As well as his custodial sentence, Hughes must also go on a drug dependence programme and pay £450 in fines and compensation. Justices described him as a “public nuisance to shopkeepers and retailers.”