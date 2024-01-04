Alcohol treatment programme for Wigan man who launched assault
A community punishment has been handed down to a Wigan man who admitted launching an assault.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stuart Bullough, 37, of Butler Street, WIgan, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to causing Roy Smalley actual bodily harm.
He was ordered to complete an alcohol treatment programme and 10 days of rehabilitation activities while paying a £50 fine.