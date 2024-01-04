News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Alcohol treatment programme for Wigan man who launched assault

A community punishment has been handed down to a Wigan man who admitted launching an assault.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stuart Bullough, 37, of Butler Street, WIgan, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to causing Roy Smalley actual bodily harm.

He was ordered to complete an alcohol treatment programme and 10 days of rehabilitation activities while paying a £50 fine.