Of those people targeted by a scam, the top five most common types of scams reported in the North West included: deliveries, postal and courier services (59 per cent); Government or HMRC scams (40); nvestment or financial (34); online shopping (30); and banking (27).

Ahead of many households receiving vital government help to cope with rising prices, Citizens Advice and the Consumer Protection Partnership have launched their annual Scams Awareness campaign.

For information on the genuine types of help available and how you’ll receive it, see ‘If you’re struggling with living costs’ and ‘Grants and benefits to help you pay your energy bills’ on the Citizens Advice website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most common scam involves deliveries, postal and courier services

Lisa Kidston, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Wigan Borough, said: “A shocking number of people in our area have been targeted by a scammer so far this year.”

“We know scammers prey on our worries and fears, sadly the cost of living crisis is no exception.”

“Anyone can be targeted by a scam, and as the purse strings are tightened and financial pressures pile on, it’s important we work together to protect ourselves and each other.”

Last year Ian Cronin, 66, of Wensley Road, Lowton, was the subject of a Proceeds of Crime hearing at which he was ordered to pay back £60,000 of ill-gotten gains accrued by a phoney car accessories scam he had been running on eBay. He had previously been given a six-month suspended sentence and 90-day curfew for his crimes.

To stop more people from falling victim to these types of scams, Citizens Advice Wigan Borough is sharing five things to watch out for to help you guard against a potential scam:

Does it seem too good to be true? For example, scammers pretending to be energy companies to lure people into “too good to be true” deals

Are you dealing with a real company or a genuine person? Take a moment to step back and double check.

Have you been pressured to transfer money quickly?

Have you been asked to pay in an unusual way? Such as by an iTunes voucher or a transfer service.

Have you been asked to give away personal information such as passwords, PINs or other verification codes?

If you’ve been scammed, Citizens Advice Wigan Borough advises:

Talk to your bank or card company immediately if you’ve handed over any financial and sensitive information or made a payment.

Report the scam to Citizens Advice. Offline scams, like those using the telephone, post and coming to your door, can be reported to the Citizens Advice website or by calling 0808 223 1133.

Report online scams to the dedicated Scams Action service either online or on 0808 250 5050.

Text scams can be reported to your mobile phone provider by forwarding it to 7726.