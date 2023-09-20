Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graffiti was sprayed on the marble of Leigh Cenotaph and police are appealing for information about the culprit.

Coun Dane Anderton, lead member for night-time economy at Wigan Council, said: “Appalling behaviour. This has been reported to the council to clean and GMP.

Graffiti spray-painted on Leigh's war memorial

"There is footage and it happened on Saturday (September 16). If anyone has any further information please do share this.”

James Morley from Leigh and Atherton Independents said: “That Leigh Cenotaph was defiled and defaced with graffiti over the weekend is an act I find, personally, abhorrent.

"A local councillor has confirmed there is an investigation ongoing and that there is CCTV footage of the incident and I would hope the people involved will be brought to book.”