Anger as yobs dig up Wigan park playground

“Mindless” vandals damaged parts of a Wigan park which has been targeted by a spate of anti-social behaviour.

Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher today slammed yobs who gouged up parts of the asphlated play area at Jubilee Park.

Fortunately he has since been joined by volunteers who have helped him clean up the mess, which he said was reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damaged play area at Jubilee Park in Ashton

Coun Fletcher said: “CCTV will be checked and those responsible will be identified. Hopefully they’ll pay back every single penny of the damages. I can’t think why someone would want to damage a Tarmac floor, but they did it under two cameras, so clearly not the smartest.”

He addded: “Thanks to the couple of volunteers for helping me sort it out though. All the broken tarmac has been swept up and the kids’ play area given some TLC ready for the weekend. It took a while but it couldn’t wait any longer.

“Also a special thanks to an amazing eight-year-old little helper, who’ll get a special certificate for all her efforts.”

The vandal attack came after several other anti-social incidents at the park and in the town, which Coun Fletcher believes have “crossed a line”.

Coun Danny Fletcher

In recent months, thugs have wrecked planted trees at the park, while they have damaged bus stops, public bins and cars, much to the dismay of residents and businesses.

Most of the trouble is at weekends and involves younger people, says Coun Fletcher. As a result, police have upped patrols in hotspot areas. Police also launched a joint operation with the council in March to tackle anti-social behaviour in the borough.

Operation Bluefin sees officers and local authority teams provide increased public reassurance and tackle areas of greatest concern.