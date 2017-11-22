Ann Maguire murder: There were missed opportunities

There were "missed opportunities to share and record problem behaviour" before a teenager murdered teacher Ann Maguire in a classroom, an inquest jury has said.



Mrs Maguire, 61, was stabbed to death by 15-year-old Will Cornick at Corpus Christi Catholic College, in Leeds, in April 2104.

A jury at Wakefield Coroner's Court returned a conclusion of unlawful killing on Wednesday.

The jury added: "Overall communication leading up to the incident was inadequate.

"There were missed opportunities to share and record problem behaviour. "

It also said: "The safeguarding policy was not followed as no 'cause for concern' was recorded around the pupil's use of alcohol."