Another teenager faces allegations of a Wigan school arson bid

A second teenage boy has been accused of taking part in a firebomb attack on a Wigan secondary school.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before justices at Wigan Youth Court to face a charge of committing arson at Cansfield High in Ashton-in-Makerfield on Tuesday, August 14 last year.

The blaze caused £2,220 damage to roofing and flooring at the Old Road premises, the hearing was told.

A 14-year-old, who also cannot be identified, has already been sentenced in connection with the blaze.

He was handed down a 12-month youth referral order and he must attend meetings with the youth offending panel in the company of his mother.

The court also ordered him to pay £250 in compensation.

The youngster had also pleaded guilty to assaulting taxi driver Joseph Liendo in a separate incident.

For that offence, he was given an identical youth referral order to that imposed for the arson and was ordered to pay his victim £50 in compensation.

The 15-year-old accused of the Cansfield arson was remanded on unconditional bail by the bench, pending a case management hearing at Wigan Youth Court this Thursday.