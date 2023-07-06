Another year's delay before Wigan man's mugging trial can begin
A young Wigan man accused of carrying out a mugging will have to wait more than another year to stand trial.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Paul Lafrenz, 20, of Norfolk Close, Hindley, faces a single charge of robbing Harold Winstanley of £170 on March 29 2022 and, after pleading not guilty, was initially told that his trial would take place at Bolton Crown Court in July this year.
But that date has now been vacated and the trial re-listed for September 24 2024. Lafrenz is on bail until then.