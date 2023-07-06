News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Another year's delay before Wigan man's mugging trial can begin

A young Wigan man accused of carrying out a mugging will have to wait more than another year to stand trial.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Paul Lafrenz, 20, of Norfolk Close, Hindley, faces a single charge of robbing Harold Winstanley of £170 on March 29 2022 and, after pleading not guilty, was initially told that his trial would take place at Bolton Crown Court in July this year.

Read More
Road closed as emergency services talk a man out of jumping from a building

But that date has now been vacated and the trial re-listed for September 24 2024. Lafrenz is on bail until then.

Bolton Crown Court Bolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court