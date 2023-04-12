Visitors flocked to Lancashire Mining Museum, in Astley Green, over the weekend for a teddy bears’ picnic and Easter trail.

But organisers were dealt a blow when they discovered that an antique tricycle enjoyed by many of their younger visitors had been taken.

They shared information about the incident on the museum’s Facebook page, revealing that police had been informed.

They said: “Has your son/daughter or grandchild ever ridden our antique trike?

"It was purchased for the museum by one of our well loved, hardworking, dedicated volunteers for the entertainment of our visitors.

“Whilst we were working hard to ensure our guests enjoyed their day on Saturday, one not so delightful visitor decided to help themselves to our trike

The antique tricycle at Lancashire Mining Museum was bought by a volunteer

“We are in conversation with the police and will turn over the CCTV footage including the car registration if necessary, however we would prefer to just have the trike returned.

"If anyone has any information about its whereabouts please get in touch.”

The museum’s supporters expressed their dismay that the trike had been stolen in replies to the Facebook post.

But fortunately a second post by the museum revealed the trike had been returned.

They said: “Absolutely delighted to inform you that the trike has been returned this morning with a substantial donation. A misunderstanding.

