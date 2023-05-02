News you can trust since 1853
Appeal goes out to trace Wigan man who failed to appear in court on drugs charges

A call has gone out to trace a wanted man from Wigan.

By Alan Weston
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Warren Grady failed to attend Bolton Crown Court for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Grady, 46, of Avon Road, Worsley Hall, is alleged to have had crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply them on July 7, 2021.

GMP Wigan West made the appeal on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information should contact GMP on 0161 856 3622 or contact the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.