A Wigan motorist has denied driving while banned.

Bradley Herring, 39, of Whistley Street, Platt Bridge, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead not guilty both to being at the wheel of a Range Rover in Trafford on March 24 when disqualified from the road and for doing so while uninsured.