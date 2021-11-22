Armed police lock down Wigan school over shooting threat
A Wigan school is in lockdown and armed police are patrolling it after a gun scare.
Golborne High staff and pupils have been told to stay indoors after threats were made a shooting was going to take place.
The menaces were made online and officers say there has been no evidence so far of anyone with a gun being seen in the area.
But they are taking no precautions.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "At around 10.42am today (22 November 2021), police were called to reports that an individual was making threats to Golborne High School, Golborne, claiming they were in possession of a firearm."
And Chief Insp Liz Sanderson, of GMPs Wigan Division, said: "Armed officers have been deployed to the scene and the school has been locked down as a precaution.
"The threats were made over the internet and no-one has approached the area with a firearm.
"I'd like to reassure the public that officers will remain at the scene while we investigate."
