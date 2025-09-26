Armed police rushed to Wigan after reports a suspected firearm had been seen
Police descended on a Wigan community after reports that someone had been seen carrying a suspected firearm.
The possible sighting was reported to have been on Houghton Lane in Shevington at around 5.20pm on Thursday.
People living in the area reported seeing large numbers of police officers, including some who were armed, in the Shevington Lane area and a police helicopter circling overhead for some time.
A police spokesman told Wigan Today that officers did not find anyone with firearms in the area.