Armed police rushed to Wigan after reports a suspected firearm had been seen

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Sep 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 10:14 BST
Police descended on a Wigan community after reports that someone had been seen carrying a suspected firearm.

The possible sighting was reported to have been on Houghton Lane in Shevington at around 5.20pm on Thursday.

People living in the area reported seeing large numbers of police officers, including some who were armed, in the Shevington Lane area and a police helicopter circling overhead for some time.

A police spokesman told Wigan Today that officers did not find anyone with firearms in the area.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice