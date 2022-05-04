Police are appealing for witness to the savage beating which took place on the evening of Tuesday May 3 in Newlands Road, Leigh.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance there at about 10.25pm.

They have since established that there was a dispute between two groups of males who were armed with various weapons and surrounding a white van.

Newlands Road, Leigh

During the confrontation, a member of the public walked past the van on his way home from work and was subsequently attacked, resulting in his suffering multiple facial injuries.

The member of the public, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains while undergoing treatment.

Det Insp Philip Housley, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “As a result of our investigation, we are starting to build a clear picture of the incident on Newlands Road and the circumstances surrounding it.

"That being said, we are keen to hear from anyone with information.

“I appeal to anyone who has information or dash cam footage from the roads surrounding Newlands Road, particularly Oak Street and Rugby Road, to share it with us.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can share information via the independent charity – Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7094 quoting 3287 03/05/22.