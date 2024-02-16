News you can trust since 1853
Arrest warrant: 66-year-old Wigan sex attacker hunted after court no show

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan pensioner convicted of molesting a woman.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Ion Curt, 66, of Manley Street, Ince, had denied sexually assaulting his victim on April 21 2022, but when it came to his trial at the borough's magistrates' court, he failed to attend and was found guilty in his absence.

The bench issued the warrant compelling police to track down and arrest the fugitive.