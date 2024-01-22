Arrest warrant issued for borough man charged with strangulation
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan borough man accused of strangulation and assault after a court no-show.
Liam O'Brien, 21, of Wigan Road in Leigh, had been due to appear before a Bolton judge today (January 22) to face charges of strangling and assaulting a woman by beating on December 16, but failed to attend.
A judge has now issued an arrest warrant.