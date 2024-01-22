News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Arrest warrant issued for borough man charged with strangulation

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan borough man accused of strangulation and assault after a court no-show.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Liam O'Brien, 21, of Wigan Road in Leigh, had been due to appear before a Bolton judge today (January 22) to face charges of strangling and assaulting a woman by beating on December 16, but failed to attend.

A judge has now issued an arrest warrant.