News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing hundreds of pounds of charity cash

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan man accused of stealing hundreds of pounds in charity cash.

By Charles Graham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 7:29am

Stephen Wilkinson, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, had been due to appear in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court charged with the theft of £742 from Macmillan Cancer Support on October 8 2021 but he failed to make an appearance.

Read More
Reason for Wigan’s high suicide rate ‘not clear’ for prevention team

The bench therefore issued an arrest warrant.

Wilkinson failed to make a court appearance at the allotted time