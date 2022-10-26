Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing hundreds of pounds of charity cash
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan man accused of stealing hundreds of pounds in charity cash.
By Charles Graham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
26th Oct 2022, 7:29am
Stephen Wilkinson, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, had been due to appear in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court charged with the theft of £742 from Macmillan Cancer Support on October 8 2021 but he failed to make an appearance.
The bench therefore issued an arrest warrant.